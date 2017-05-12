RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 May 2017 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Pocket Aces releases original music album for Little Things

MUMBAI: Pocket Aces has launched the original soundtrack album of their most successful web series 'Little Things'. The entire album, for the first time, will now be available across several premium audio platforms such as Saavn, iTunes, Spotify, etc.  

The original soundtrack of Little Things, ‘Song for Survival’, composed by Neel Adhikari, was as loved as the series. Sharing his experience on creating the music, composer Neel Adhikari says, ‘’It’s the little things that make the big differences. This show really lived up to its name not only in front but also behind the camera. It was more than just fun working on the soundtrack because this kind of narrative is unique where subtleties rule and sweeping dramatic curves don’t exist. As a result we have a fresh, organic score filled with many acoustic instruments. It’s real and does not have an artificial feel.’’

"We're excited to launch the music album of Little Things and make it available on over 800 platforms globally. In fact, we weren’t initially planning to create a music video for the series, but we created on for the title track ‘Song for Survival’ since the audience loved it so much! We are also working on the Season 2 of Little Things – the audience can’t wait, and neither can we. It’s going to be even bigger, while still retaining its freshness and relatability.’’ said, Pocket Aces co-founder Aditi Shrivastava.

With over 17 million views and 35 million reach, ‘Little Things’ is one of the most popular web series of all times. It crafts a story of a young couple living-in together and their daily ups and down. The series beautifully showcases that the crux of life and of relationships is not made up of big events but rather of the little things. The couple, played by India’s leading digital stars Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, immediately struck a chord with audiences.

