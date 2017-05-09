Watch Harry Styles take flight in epic 'Sign of the Times' video

MUMBAI: Harry Styles official video for his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” is out and a must watch! The video finds Harry flying above a lush landscape of verdant woods and waterfalls in Isle of Skye, Scotland.

Styles teased the video last week and while fans assumed it was him suspended in the air over the emerald expanse, the video's stunt pilot, Will Banks, said Harry flew more than 1,550 feet high during the shoot. To put that in perspective, that's higher than the tip of the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower. Though it's hard to believe anyone would let the singer do such a dangerous stunt, Banks said that no green screen or CGI effects were employed to capture the sweeping shots.

The video opens with Styles -- wearing a black trench coat and leather boots over a white sweater and dark jeans -- walking across a wind-swept field as the camera zooms in for close-ups on his face and hands. As the song's chorus kicks in, Styles takes off, hovering over a lake, then zooming through the tree tops. And, yes, at one point he appears to walk -- or run -- across water.

Watch the video here: