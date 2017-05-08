RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 May 2017 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

The Handmaid's Tale soundtrack to acclaimed Hulu original series

MUMBAI: Red Distribution and Lakeshore Records release the soundtrack for the acclaimed Hulu original series, The Handmaid’s Tale, today. The Hulu original is adapted from Margaret Atwood’s classic novel of the same name and depicts life within the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States.

The album features the series' original score, by composer Adam Taylor, who drew inspiration from series creator Bruce Miller. Taylor is a composer based in Long Beach, California, known for his subdued and emotional scores. Taylor’s vision was to create the world through the use of classical instruments, synths and atonal elements, that is “dark, but hopeful”, much like how life in Gilead was a distorted replica of normal life.

The Handmaid’s Tale also features a vastly talented cast, including Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story: Asylum, Shakespeare in Love), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck, Dexter), and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black).

Tags
Red Distribution Lakeshore Records Hulu original series The Handmaid Tale Adam Taylor
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creatread more

Press Releases
Big FM offers zyada music ka vaada with '5 ka 50'

MUMBAI: Big FM, has introduced a contest called ‘5 ka 50’.read more

Press Releases
Gaana brings home the most prestigious global music award from Los Angeles, MUSEXPO' 2017

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music streaming app, has received its first International recogniread more

News
Vivo partners Vh1 for eight international award shows

MUMBAI: Vh1 India once again raises the bar by partnering with leading global smartphone brand Vread more

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group