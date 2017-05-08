The Handmaid's Tale soundtrack to acclaimed Hulu original series

MUMBAI: Red Distribution and Lakeshore Records release the soundtrack for the acclaimed Hulu original series, The Handmaid’s Tale, today. The Hulu original is adapted from Margaret Atwood’s classic novel of the same name and depicts life within the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States.

The album features the series' original score, by composer Adam Taylor, who drew inspiration from series creator Bruce Miller. Taylor is a composer based in Long Beach, California, known for his subdued and emotional scores. Taylor’s vision was to create the world through the use of classical instruments, synths and atonal elements, that is “dark, but hopeful”, much like how life in Gilead was a distorted replica of normal life.

The Handmaid’s Tale also features a vastly talented cast, including Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story: Asylum, Shakespeare in Love), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck, Dexter), and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black).