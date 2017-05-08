Russ releases debut album 'There's Really A Wolf' on Columbia Records

MUMBAI: Atlanta-based DIY rapper and producer Russ has released his major label debut album 'There's Really A Wolf’, both physically and digitally, today on 8 May 2017. The diverse 20-track album was produced, mixed, mastered, engineered and written exclusively by Russ himself. The album features both of his Billboard Hot 100-charting breakthrough tracks, including the Platinum-certified hit ‘What They Want’ and Gold-certified song ‘Losin Control’, along with the previously released track ‘Cherry Hill’.

Acknowledged as one of the top artists to watch in 2017, Russ will embark on ‘The Wake Up Tour’ in a few weeks, playing shows in over 30 cities across North America. Following five previous sold-out tours, ‘The Wake Up’ Tour kicks off on 16 May in Baton Rouge, LA with additional stops including Miami, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, his hometown Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Chicago at Lollapalooza on 5 August. Russ is also confirmed for other major summer festivals including Bonnaroo, Hangout, Boston Calling and Oseahga.

For ten years, Russ has been doing it all himself. A self-proclaimed “DIY pioneer,” Russ produces, mixes, masters, engineers and writes all of his own music. His strong vision and self-belief have resulted in two Top 10 radio hits, 175 million total Youtube views to date, 3.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and over 225 million plays of his vast catalogue, all sung word for word by his dedicated fan base at sold-out shows across the globe.