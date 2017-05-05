RadioandMusic
Press Release |  05 May 2017

Tyler Farr releases new single 'I Should Go To Church Sometime'

MUMBAI: Columbia Nashville’s Tyler Farr has delivered his heart-wrenching new single “I Should Go To Church Sometime”.

Written by Brinley Addington, Michael Hardy and Sarah Turner. It is the next step in a path filled with hit songs from Farr including three No. 1 singles; “A Guy Walks into a Bar,” “Redneck Crazy,” and “Whiskey in my Water.”

Tyler Farr I Should Go To Church Sometime Columbia Nashville
