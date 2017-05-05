RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 May 2017 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

The Chainsmokers team up with Ushuaïa for their only Spanish show

MUMBAI: Presented by Neon Angel Presentation by arrangement with CAA, The Chainsmokers will perform at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel on Sunday 2 July 2017. Ushuaïa has joined forces with MTV to host a one-off a show from global chart-sensations The Chainsmokers, one of the biggest forces in dance music today.

The Chainsmokers have teamed up with the open air club for their only Spanish show of 2017 for what promises to be a show of epic proportions.

Joining them will be very special guests MTV EMA and Brit Award nominee Jonas Blue, Swedish superduo Icona Pop as well as Club MTV ambassadors R3wire and Varski. Taking to Ushuaïa’s revered stage for just one night this summer, tickets are guaranteed to fly out.

The breakout story of 2016, The Chainsmokers have dominated charts around the world with their signature fusion of electronic, pop, indie and progressive, racking up an unbelievable five billion global streams and three multi-platinum singles. Aside from playing every major festival on the planet – from Ultra Music Festival to Coachella – the trailblazing twosome have since amassed a host of awards including a staggering 22 nominations at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which will see them vying with the likes of Drake and Rihanna for Top Artist and Top 100 Artist – to name just a few of the awards they are up for. The release of their inaugural album ‘Memories…Do Not Open’ last month, saw them debut at #1 in the Billboard 200 Chart and Top Dance/Electronic Album charts, making them the first artists to have an album simultaneously lead both charts since Lady Gaga nearly three and a half years ago.

The man behind certified global smah ‘Fast Car’ and ensuing global hits ‘Perfect Strangers’ and ‘By Your Side’, there’s no denying Jonas Blue is one of the hottest producers around today. 2016 saw him sell more singles globally than any other debut British artist and his productions have been streamed over a billion times. Landing a coveted residency opening for David Guetta at Ushuaïa last year, Jonas will return to the poolside stage once again for another mind-blowing performance.

Icona Pop first dominated the airwaves around the world with their first triple-platinum hit single ‘I Love It’ ft. Charli XCX and have never looked back since. The iconic duo have since gone on to feature in HBO series Girls, performed live on NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS’s Late Show with David Letterman, America’s Got Talent and even performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in December last year. Famed for these incredible live performances, fans will be pleased to hear they will be doing a live vocals show at Ushuaïa in July.

Snapped up by MTV to become musical curators, hosts and ambassadors to MTV UK’s clubbing division ‘Club MTV’ back in 2013, R3wire and Varski have been taking the dance music world by storm ever since. With a host of international gigs under their belt, the dynamic duo have played everywhere from Europe to the Middle East and seen their productions become part of national TV campaigns for major brands such as Lucozade, Sky & McDonalds – proving their really is no end to this pair’s talents.

Proving their unwavering commitment to securing only the very best DJ talent, Ushuaïa Ibiza have outdone them once again with this latest booking. Renowned for their astounding productions, lighting and visuals set against a breath-taking backdrop of the Mediterranean, the iconic venue continually pulls out all the stops to ensure their poolside parties give fans an extraordinary experience they will never forget.

Tags
Ushuaia Ibiza The Chainsmokers Neon Angel Presentation CAA MTV
Related news
Press Releases | 02 May 2017

The Chainsmokers release new remix package for 'Something Just Like This' with Coldplay

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers’ new remix package for their single ‘Something Just Like This’ with Coldplay is officially available now .

read more
Press Releases | 20 Apr 2017

Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tinie Tempah announce DJ EZ as disturbing Ibiza co-host

MUMBAI: Following on from the huge announcement that Disturbing Ibiza will be back for another season at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand’s frontman Tinie Tempah has announced that none other than DJ EZ will be joining him as co-host for a select number of shows throughout the summer season.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Apr 2017

The Chainsmokers' new album 'Memories...Do Not Open' debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers' debut album 'Memories…Do Not Open' has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with total consumption of 221,000 units. The album, released on 7 April, also debuted at No. 1 in Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the U.K. and No.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Apr 2017

The Chainsmokers' debut album 'Memories…Do Not Open' releases today

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artiste/producer duo The Chainsmokers releases their debut album ‘Memories…Do Not Open’. Alex and Drew celebrated the release last night at a special event with Samsung in New York City and will continue today with the launch of their pop-up box activation.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Apr 2017

Ushuaïa Ibiza brings back Tinie Tempah for disturbing Ibiza 2017

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has added yet another major international star - global rapper and singer/songwriter Tinie Tempah - to their sensational 2017 resident lineup.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

Press Releases
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet read more

Press Releases
Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Goldread more

News
BARC Week 17: Zee ETC Bollywood pushes back Channel V; other channels maintain their spots

MUMBAI: In week 17 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) there weread more

News
Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to loread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group