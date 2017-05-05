Sa Re Ga Ma Pa l’il champs meet creative genius Rob

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma l’il champs Dhroon, Riya, Shanmukha and Adnan are in for a surprise this weekend. India’s favourite kids icon Rob will make their wishes come true by creating DIY musical instruments that will definitely wow the kids.

Rob along with the little champs creates Rain sticks (with Pringles boxes and toothpicks), Xylophone (with metal and plastic pipes, rubber bands) and Maracas/Shakers (with toilet paper rolls inners and rice) which is easy and a must do for all.

So don’t miss the fun action this Saturday at 10:30 pm on ZEE TV.