Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Theeram'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, has released the first song from the upcoming movie 'Theeram'. Titled, ‘Njanum Neeyum’, the track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Quincy Chettupally. Afzal Yusuff has composed the music to the lyrics of Harinarayanan BK.

Directed by Saheed Arafath, 'Theeram' is the debut movie of Pranav Ratheesh, the youngest son of yesteryear's actor Ratheesh. Maria Yohannan plays the female lead. Askar Ameer, Tiny Tom, Anjali Nair, Sudhi Koppa, Krishna Prabha and Nandan Unni are also part of the cast. The movie is scripted by Prinish Prabhakaran and Ansar Thajudeen. The cinematography is handled by Gautham Sankar whereas the editing is done by Vijai Sankar. Muzik247 is the official music partner. Produced by Sheik Afzal under the banner of 'Round Up Cinema', 'Theeram' is scheduled to release this month.

Watch ‘Njanum Neeyum’ official song video below: