Press Release |  05 May 2017 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Empire: original soundtrack, Season 3 featuring never-before-heard songs from hit series

MUMBAI: Empire: Original Soundtrack, Season 3, the next musical instalment from the hit series Empire, was released on 28 April. The soundtrack features songs from the first and second half of Season 3, showcasing cast members Jussie Smollett (Jamal Lyon), Yazz (Hakeem Lyon), Serayah (Tiana Brown) and guest stars Mariah Carey, Rumer Willis and Fetty Wap. Empire: Original Soundtrack, Season 3 is available.

The soundtrack includes stand-out tracks such as the Mariah Carey and Jussie Smollet duet “Infamous,” the soulful track “Need Freedom” and Serayah and Yazz’s catchy duet “Starlight.”

Original Soundtrack from Season 1 of Empire was released in March 2015 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, while also making history as the first soundtrack to debut atop the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop chart. The Gold certified album received a nomination for Top Soundtrack at the 2015 American Music Awards and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at The 58th Annual Grammy® Awards. The EMPIRE cast also won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Conqueror” featuring Estelle and Jussie, and Outstanding Song – Contemporary for “You’re So Beautiful” featuring Jussie and Yazz at the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

Empire: Original Soundtrack, Season 2 Volume 1 and Empire: Original Soundtrack, Season 2 Volume 2 were released last year and feature songs such as the upbeat party track “No Doubt About It,” the emotional ballad “Born To Love U,” the powerful song “Never Let It Die,” and the duet by Jussie and Alicia Keys “Powerful.”To date, the music from EMPIRE has over 550 million streams and has sold 3.1 million tracks in the U.S.

