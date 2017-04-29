RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  29 Apr 2017 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Navarra debut on Revealed Recordings with their huge new track 'Back To Life'

MUMBAI: Rising talents on the scene, Netherlands duo Navarra arrive on Revealed with their electric new track ‘Back To Life’. Filled with melodic hooks and a dynamic, progressive edge, ‘Back To Life’ marks a powerful entry point to add to the killer Revealed output, showcasing their continuous drive to bring forward the finest new future stars.

Kicking off with an irresistible vocal, ‘Back To Life’ is built to grab attention, accompanied with subtle piano movements and striking melodic touches, the track builds gradually with each element coming together to make the track stand out from the rest during 2017.

