Press Release |  28 Apr 2017 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Ramante Edanthottam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer, 'Ramante Edanthottam'. Featuring three tracks, Bijibal has composed the music to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma. The album features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal, Sooraj Santhosh and Rajalakshmi.

Song Details:

1. Akale Oru Kaadinte

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Bijibal

2. Kavitha Ezhuthunnu

Singer: Sooraj Santhosh

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Bijibal

3. Maavilakudil

Singer: Rajalakshmi

Lyrics: Santhosh Varma

Music Director: Bijibal

Check the songs here -

Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the movie also stars Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese and Muthumani in significant roles. Madhu Neelakandan has handled the cinematoraphy where as the editing is done by V. Sajan. Produced by Ranjith Sankar under the banner of 'Dreams N Beyond', 'Ramante Edanthottam' is scheduled to release on 12 May.

