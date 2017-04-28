Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Ramante Edanthottam'
MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer, 'Ramante Edanthottam'. Featuring three tracks, Bijibal has composed the music to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma. The album features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal, Sooraj Santhosh and Rajalakshmi.
Song Details:
1. Akale Oru Kaadinte
Singer: Shreya Ghoshal
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Bijibal
2. Kavitha Ezhuthunnu
Singer: Sooraj Santhosh
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Bijibal
3. Maavilakudil
Singer: Rajalakshmi
Lyrics: Santhosh Varma
Music Director: Bijibal
Check the songs here -
Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the movie also stars Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese and Muthumani in significant roles. Madhu Neelakandan has handled the cinematoraphy where as the editing is done by V. Sajan. Produced by Ranjith Sankar under the banner of 'Dreams N Beyond', 'Ramante Edanthottam' is scheduled to release on 12 May.