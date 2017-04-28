RadioandMusic
Press Release |  28 Apr 2017

London Grammar unveils new single 'Oh Woman Oh Man'

MUMBAI: British trio London Grammar has announced the release of a new album track, ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’, which is available now across all platforms. The song is featured on the band’s sophomore album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’, which will be released on 9 June and is available for pre-order. Fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’, along with previously released tracks ‘Rooting For You’ and ‘Big Picture’. Standard and deluxe versions of the album will be available digitally.

‘Oh Woman Oh Man’ was produced by Oscar-winning songsmith Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence & The Machine, Bloc Party). It’s the fourth track to be released from the album and follows last month’s reveal of the title track as well as ‘Rooting For You’ and lead single ‘Big Picture’. As with their debut album ‘If You Wait’, this album was written by Hannah, Dot and Dan who poured their experiences from 30 months on the road into the new material.

In addition to Epworth, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing features production from Mercury nominated Jon Hopkins (Coldplay, Brian Eno, King Creosote) and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck) as well as Tim Bran (La Roux, The Verve) and Roy Kerr (Birdy, James) who also worked on the band’s debut, ‘If You Wait’.

