Zaeden and Sartek to open Justin Bieber's purpose tour India

MUMBAI: The good news is, Justin Bieber who is bringing his Purpose Tour to India on 10 May this year at DY Patil Stadium, will be accompanied by none other than the homegrown DJs 21-year old Sahil Sharma aka Zaeden and 27-year old Sarthack Sardana aka Sartek.

The homegrown DJs will join the line-up along with talented Norwegian music producer and internet sensation Allan Walker, who is known for his hit single 'Faded'.

The first Indian DJ to have been signed onto the prestigious Music All Star Publishing roster and the world’s leading dance music label, Spinnin' Records Zaeden stated, “As I had promised earlier 2017 is an exciting year for me. It’s a great feeling to be opening for Justin Bieber and sharing the stage with him.”

The first Indian DJ to feature on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings and Armin Van Buuren's Armada Records sub-label Showland Records Sartek stated, “Opening for an artist as established as Justin Bieber is ridiculously exhilarating. I cannot articulate how I feel to be honest. I’m looking forward to this more than anything at the moment. I'm 100% sure the show is going to be impeccable and I’m very excited to be a part of it."

Zaeden began DJing at 14 years and is one of the first Indian electronic music producers to play at Tomorrowland, Looptopia Festival, and Marenostrum Festival. Having played at Privilege Ibiza he has a credit of over 350 gigs covering 40 plus cities. The prodigy enjoys a goodwill amongst universal names like Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike, Avicii, Tiesto, KSHMR etc who endorse him. Popularly referred to the dance music circuit as the Justin Bieber of dance music, he recently collaborated with the award-winning American pop rock band Maroon5 for an official remix of their single Don't Wanna Know.

Sartek got some of the top DJs of the world featuring his tracks on their popular radio shows from Hardwell to David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren to Chuckie and Sander Van Doorn, among many others. He is the only Indian producer to grace the prestigious Beatport Top 100 charts multiple times with his tracks Back To The Future (#51), Dopamine (#73) and Don't Need Love (#11). His chartbuster Back To The Future was premiered by David Guetta and later inspired his own podcast on Soundcloud. Sartek started off as a chartered accountant student whose passion for dance music compelled him to embark on the path of production.

Arjun Jain of White Fox India will be bringing the 23-year-old Canadian megastar’s Purpose World Tour to India. Concert goers can book tickets at bookmyshow for the hotly anticipated event.