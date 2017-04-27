Maluma releases 'Felices Los 4' and it is steamy hot

MUMBAI: Latin music’s youth idol, Maluma, has just released his brand new track and video ‘Felices Los 4’.

‘Felices Los 4’ was written by Maluma, Servando Primera, Mario Cáceres and Miky La Sensa and produced by The Rude Boys (Kevin ADG y Chan El Genio), producers of ‘Chantaje’, ‘Borró Cassette’, and ‘El Perdedor’, among others. The sexy video was shot in Los Angeles by renowned director Jessy Terrero and it co-stars Hollywood actor Wilmer Valderrama and model Natalia Barulich.

‘Felices Los 4’ is the first track released off Maluma's highly anticipated upcoming album X which is set to drop later this year.

Maluma recently garnered two Billboard Music Award nominations: ‘Top Latin Artist’ and ‘Top Latin Song’ (for ‘Chantaje’ Shakira ft. Maluma). This is the second year the artist is nominated; last year he received a ‘Top Latin Song’ nomination for ‘Borró Cassette’.