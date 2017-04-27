RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  27 Apr 2017 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Maluma releases 'Felices Los 4' and it is steamy hot

MUMBAI: Latin music’s youth idol, Maluma, has just released his brand new track and video ‘Felices Los 4’.

‘Felices Los 4’ was written by Maluma, Servando Primera, Mario Cáceres and Miky La Sensa and produced by The Rude Boys (Kevin ADG y Chan El Genio), producers of ‘Chantaje’, ‘Borró Cassette’, and ‘El Perdedor’, among others. The sexy video was shot in Los Angeles by renowned director Jessy Terrero and it co-stars Hollywood actor Wilmer Valderrama and model Natalia Barulich.

‘Felices Los 4’ is the first track released off Maluma's highly anticipated upcoming album X which is set to drop later this year.

Maluma recently garnered two Billboard Music Award nominations: ‘Top Latin Artist’ and ‘Top Latin Song’ (for ‘Chantaje’ Shakira ft. Maluma). This is the second year the artist is nominated; last year he received a ‘Top Latin Song’ nomination for ‘Borró Cassette’.

Tags
Maluma Felices Los 4 Servando Primera Mario Cáceres Miky La Sensa Borró Cassette El Perdedor Wilmer Valderrama Natalia Barulich
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

News
BARC Week 16: Mastiii stays numero uno, B4U Music continues to be at the second spot

MUMBAI: In week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
IRAA nominations extended to 10 May in response to incoming submissions

MUMBAI: The Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) awards today announced that the 2017 entry deadlread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group