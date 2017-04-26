Indus Vox Media launches The Pragati Podcast to discuss economics and public policy

MUMBAI: With the state of India right now and policy changes taking place on different levels of governance, there is a need to make politics and economics easy to understand. Indus Vox Media, the country’s largest audio content network, is releasing a podcast titled ‘The Pragati Podcast’, which aims to spread light and not heat with its objective analysis of current affairs.

Tying up with Pragati, an online magazine that provides commentary about current affairs and public policy, the show will have hosts Pavan Srinath and Hamsini Hariharan discuss politics and economics in a nuanced and accessible manner. Pavan Srinath is a faculty member and fellow at the Takshashila Institution while Hamsini Hariharan is a research associate at the Takshashila Institution and the assistant editor of Pragati.

Indus Vox Media founder Amit Doshi commented, “With every new podcast, we want to take it one step forward in making society aware of the happenings around and reach out to as many listeners as possible. Pragati works towards safeguarding individual liberties and we are glad that we can get this message across to everyone.”

Commenting on this, The Takshashila Institution director Nitin Pai said, "Podcasts make the voice of the magazine literally come alive. Nuance is the most important ingredient of a serious, sophisticated argument, and when you hear the writer discuss it, many more dimensions strike you unlike before."

"With The Pragati Podcast, we're aiming to make public policy fun and easy to understand. We want every listener to feel smarter for having listened to us. We want to be to policy, what Rolling Stone is to music, what Wired is to technology, what Cricinfo is to cricket. Governments get away with so much because citizens don't care about public policy, which they find boring. No more." says Pragati editor Amit Varma.

If you haven’t heard it yet, tune in now - http://ivmpodcasts.com/the-pragati-podcast