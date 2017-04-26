RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Apr 2017 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

Indus Vox Media launches The Pragati Podcast to discuss economics and public policy

MUMBAI: With the state of India right now and policy changes taking place on different levels of governance, there is a need to make politics and economics easy to understand. Indus Vox Media, the country’s largest audio content network, is releasing a podcast titled ‘The Pragati Podcast’, which aims to spread light and not heat with its objective analysis of current affairs.

Tying up with Pragati, an online magazine that provides commentary about current affairs and public policy, the show will have hosts Pavan Srinath and Hamsini Hariharan discuss politics and economics in a nuanced and accessible manner. Pavan Srinath is a faculty member and fellow at the Takshashila Institution while Hamsini Hariharan is a research associate at the Takshashila Institution and the assistant editor of Pragati.

Indus Vox Media founder Amit Doshi commented, “With every new podcast, we want to take it one step forward in making society aware of the happenings around and reach out to as many listeners as possible. Pragati works towards safeguarding individual liberties and we are glad that we can get this message across to everyone.”

Commenting on this, The Takshashila Institution director Nitin Pai said, "Podcasts make the voice of the magazine literally come alive. Nuance is the most important ingredient of a serious, sophisticated argument, and when you hear the writer discuss it, many more dimensions strike you unlike before."

"With The Pragati Podcast, we're aiming to make public policy fun and easy to understand. We want every listener to feel smarter for having listened to us. We want to be to policy, what Rolling Stone is to music, what Wired is to technology, what Cricinfo is to cricket. Governments get away with so much because citizens don't care about public policy, which they find boring. No more." says Pragati editor Amit Varma.

If you haven’t heard it yet, tune in now - http://ivmpodcasts.com/the-pragati-podcast

Tags
Indus Vox Media The Pragati Podcast Pavan Srinath Hamsini Hariharan Takshashila Institution Amit Doshi Nitin Pai Amit Varma
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Apr 2017

Indus Vox Media launches 'Bollywood Scene Stealers'

MUMBAI: In a country like ours, where scores of Indians worship at the altar of Bollywood and cricket, we understand the importance of good films and charismatic actors.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jan 2017

Indus Vox Media launches 'My Neighbour, Zuckerberg', audio show for entrepreneurs

MUMBAI: Traditionally, Indians do not have a risk-taking appetite and youngsters are constantly encouraged to take on stable and secure jobs in traditional streams of knowledge. Until few years ago, only a few dared to tread uncharted waters.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9X Jhakaas' Jhakaas Singles to play non-film music

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel launched 'Jhakaas Singles' on 22 April 2017read more

News
Saregama bags the music rights for Indu Sarkar

MUMBAI: Saregama India has acquired the music rights of 'Indu Sarkar'.read more

News
All India Radio enters Phase II of DRM in India

NEW DELHI: All India Radio has received kudos from Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkairead more

News
IFPI Global Music Report 2017: Global recorded music revenues increase by 5.9 per cent

MUMBAI: The global recorded music market grew by 5.9 per cent in 2016, the highest rate since IFread more

Press Releases
Radio City teaches spoken English to underprivileged children in Pune

MUMBAI: Radio City’s award-winning campaign 'Candy Class' that won The Radio Grand Prixread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group