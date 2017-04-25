Tujamo creates an awesome new remix of 'Light My Body Up'

MUMBAI: After the massive initial success of David Guetta’s new Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne collaboration ‘Light My Body Up’ (over 20 million streams in just three weeks), German producer Tujamo bring his magic touch to the track on an awesome new remix.

‘Light My Body Up’ marks the fourth time Guetta and Minaj have collaborated, making for one of the most successful dance/urban partnerships around. ‘Hey Mama’ alone has picked up an incredible 1 billion views on YouTube, cementing its status as one of the biggest singles of recent years. With the added bonus of some of that Lil Wayne magic, this new cutting edge track has proved hugely popular with Guetta’s fans and radio across the world.

Tujamo takes the stripped back sound of the original and goes to town on it, taking some of those distinctive sonic elements and placing them in a housey groove. Minaj’s gorgeous bridge vocals are given a chance to shine in all their beauty in the breakdowns before the track fires up a fist-pumping horn riff to take things into overdrive.

He pays homage to the clever fills and FX trickery of the original with his own bag of tricks ensuring that the energy and intensity is at fever pitch throughout. With all the different sections and elements of the original to choose from, the temptation could have been to overdo things; but Tujamo has cleverly honed in on certain parts of the track to create his knockout version.

Listen to Tujamo’s remix of Light My Body Up here: https://guetta.co/lmbutr