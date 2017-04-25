RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Apr 2017 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

Tujamo creates an awesome new remix of 'Light My Body Up'

MUMBAI: After the massive initial success of David Guetta’s new Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne collaboration ‘Light My Body Up’ (over 20 million streams in just three weeks), German producer Tujamo bring his magic touch to the track on an awesome new remix.

‘Light My Body Up’ marks the fourth time Guetta and Minaj have collaborated, making for one of the most successful dance/urban partnerships around. ‘Hey Mama’ alone has picked up an incredible 1 billion views on YouTube, cementing its status as one of the biggest singles of recent years. With the added bonus of some of that Lil Wayne magic, this new cutting edge track has proved hugely popular with Guetta’s fans and radio across the world.

Tujamo takes the stripped back sound of the original and goes to town on it, taking some of those distinctive sonic elements and placing them in a housey groove. Minaj’s gorgeous bridge vocals are given a chance to shine in all their beauty in the breakdowns before the track fires up a fist-pumping horn riff to take things into overdrive.

He pays homage to the clever fills and FX trickery of the original with his own bag of tricks ensuring that the energy and intensity is at fever pitch throughout. With all the different sections and elements of the original to choose from, the temptation could have been to overdo things; but Tujamo has cleverly honed in on certain parts of the track to create his knockout version.

Listen to Tujamo’s remix of Light My Body Up here: https://guetta.co/lmbutr

Tags
TUJAMO Light My Body Up David Guetta Nicki Minaj Lil Wayne
Related news
Press Releases | 11 Apr 2017

Flatdisk impresses with first release on Big & Dirty, 'Lost'

MUMBAI: Whether you define yourself as a hopeless romantic or not, chances are you've experienced the helpless, exhilarating, butterfly-inducing feeling of falling for someone new.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2017

David Guetta brings 'Big' concept back to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel

MUMBAI: Industry heavyweight David Guetta will return to Ibiza for yet another season at one of the island’s top venues. Kicking off on the 12th of June, Guetta's BIG concept will run for 12 consecutive Mondays until the 28 August for the grand finale.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Mar 2017

David Guetta unveils new single 'Light My Body Up'

MUMBAI: Dance music veteran David Guetta has joined forces with rap royalty, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, on 'Light My Body Up.'

read more
Press Releases | 11 Feb 2017

Nervo begins 2017 with 'In Your Arms'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Australian duo Nervo kick off their 2017 with new single ‘In Your Arms’, released via Big Beat.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Feb 2017

Robin Schulz and David Guetta release video for 'Shed A Light' feat Cheat Codes

MUMBAI: David Guetta and Robin Schulz release the video for their hit single ‘Shed A Light feat. Cheat Codes’. Mario Clement, the director (EasyDoesIt) features a true love story in space and 3D visuals of the performing artists. It's now available on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Govt admits centralized content monitoring of TV and Radio "non-workable"

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary Committee has said that it is “unable to comprehend whether the proposread more

Press Releases
Horus Music wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

MUMBAI: Established in 2006, Horus Music is a global music distribution and label services companread more

News
Saavn releases first folk-pop tune with Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI: Saavn, South Asia’s audio and music streaming service, in collaboration with indie artistread more

News
Big FM appoints Dheeraj Goel and Rahul Saini, promotes Divya Singh as national sales head

MUMBAI: Big FM has strengthened its core leadership team as it enters a new financial year, trigread more

News
Programming line-up of Red FM's new stations in Amritsar, Chandigarh and Bengaluru

MUMBAI: 22 April 2017 was indeed a joyful day for Red FM, as it launched new stations and re-lauread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group