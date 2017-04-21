RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Apr 2017 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music begins 2017 with Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music label giant, acquired the music rights of ‘Tubelight’ , their first acquisition with Salman Khan Films. Music for the film is being composed by Pritam who is known for creating magic with every release and this film promises the same.

Commenting on the on the same, Sony Music India Marketing Director, Sanujeet Bhujabal said, “We are proud to be associated with Salman Khan Films for one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. The versatile music director Pritam has composed the music for the movie that suitably matches the theme. We have great music in hand and working with a talented team at Salman Khan Films, we are confident on creating some new milestones.”

Amar Butala, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Salman Khan Ventures, added, “This is our first association with Sony Music and we are thrilled to be working with their team. Pritam’s music in the film is a solid combination of dance numbers and soulful melodies. With Sony Music’s aggressive marketing prowess, we are confident of amplifying the music of the film."

‘Tubelight’ is an entertaining family drama set in 1962 and tells the story of one man’s unshakeable belief in himself and the love for his family.

Tags
Sony Music Salman Khan Tubelight Pritam Sanujeet Bhujabal Salman Khan Films Amar Butala
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Mar 2017

Jennifer Hudson releases new single 'Remember Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award-winning global superstar Jennifer Hudson premiered “Remember Me,” her brand new single on Epic Records and is available now at all digital and streaming platforms worldwide.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Feb 2017

Mirchi Music Awards honours the best in Hindi music

MUMBAI: India’s biggest musical extravaganza – the Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards co-powered by Dabur Red Paste and Baba Elaichi – was held tonight at DOME @NSCI, SVP, Worli.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Feb 2017

Pop star Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' portrays the cutest connect

MUMBAI: Most of the past few months heartthrob Arjun has been teasing his fans with the upcoming song the audio of which was released on 13 January 2017 on Sony Music.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2017

This Birthday for Justin Timberlake could be an Award Birthday!

MUMBAI: Justin's awesomeness is one of the few things everybody in the music world agrees on! 'Can't Stop The Feeling!' is up for two awards in the upcoming Grammy Awards, and "Best Song" in next month's Oscars.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2017

Grand jury selects the best for 9th Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Be it the free fun flowing 'Befikre' music to the soulful heart touching 'Channa Mereya', 2016 marked a year with a variable mix for the listeners.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group