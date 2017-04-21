Sony Music begins 2017 with Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music label giant, acquired the music rights of ‘Tubelight’ , their first acquisition with Salman Khan Films. Music for the film is being composed by Pritam who is known for creating magic with every release and this film promises the same.

Commenting on the on the same, Sony Music India Marketing Director, Sanujeet Bhujabal said, “We are proud to be associated with Salman Khan Films for one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. The versatile music director Pritam has composed the music for the movie that suitably matches the theme. We have great music in hand and working with a talented team at Salman Khan Films, we are confident on creating some new milestones.”

Amar Butala, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Salman Khan Ventures, added, “This is our first association with Sony Music and we are thrilled to be working with their team. Pritam’s music in the film is a solid combination of dance numbers and soulful melodies. With Sony Music’s aggressive marketing prowess, we are confident of amplifying the music of the film."

‘Tubelight’ is an entertaining family drama set in 1962 and tells the story of one man’s unshakeable belief in himself and the love for his family.