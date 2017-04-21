RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Apr 2017 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Hardwell to return to India; to headline the World's Biggest Guestlist Festival

MUMBAI: On 13 December 2015 iconic dance music DJ/Producer Hardwell joined hands with India’s Guestlist4Good Social Enterprise and Mumbai based non-profit organisation Magic Bus, to stage an aid event that provided education for over 18,000 young underprivileged children living in India. The ‘World’s Biggest Guestlist’ event captured the world’s attention and set a precedent within the electronic music community. Now, in 2017, Hardwell has pledged to return to Mumbai and headline the third day of the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival, with the ambitious task of bringing a brighter future through education to more than 100,000 young children.

In cooperation with the GuestList4Good social enterprise and its founder Shailendra Singh, Hardwell and Anna Knaup (CEO of international electronic music agency Anna Agency) are coming together once again to deliver the third massive day of the ‘World’s Biggest Guest List Festival’ (WBGLF), in association with Hardwell’s United We Are Foundation. Expanding from its previous inception, the now 3-day festival will cater for sports, live Bollywood and pop music, with Hardwell closing out the festival on Sunday, 3 December with a show called ‘United We Are by Hardwell’.

Talking about the target for the 2017 edition of the ‘World’s Biggest Guest List Festival’ and his project the United We Are Foundation, Hardwell said: “In 2015 we helped put the spotlight on something that is of great importance to the future of many young children living in Mumbai. The entire team was blown away by the response of the fans and sponsors that day but it felt like only the beginning of the journey. Although we achieved, and excelled, with our donations goal, we all knew that more could be done. So, it is for this reason we decided to go back to India and make the goal even bigger by aiming to educate 100,000 young children. And this time, I’ll be joined by some of my biggest and best DJ friends who will be helping us achieve this aim.”

Titled ‘United We Are by Hardwell’ the show will see Hardwell, joined by some of his DJ friends, attempt to put attention back on to the subject of child education in India and place more awareness on the deprived conditions of the slums of Mumbai, that many of these young children have to live in day-to-day.

To get on the guestlist for ‘United We Are by Hardwell’, fans pre-register on:https://foundation.djhardwell.com/

Tags
DJ Hardwell United We Are By Hardwell WBGLF Shailendra Singh Anna Knaup World’s Biggest Guest List Festival Bollywood Pop Music
Related news
Press Releases | 21 Apr 2017

Mohit Suri and EMI Records India presents summer's party anthem 'Party Non Stop'

MUMBAI: Award winning Music Producer Baljit Singh Padam, known universally as Dr Zeus has made a mark in the Bollywood and Punjabi music scene with a string of massive hits including ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Kangna’, ‘Lovely’, ‘Don’t Be Shy’ to name a few . Today Dr.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Apr 2017

Singer Mohit Chauhan launches music of 'Rishto ki Saanjh'

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a film from Himachal Pradesh is going to be released in the cinemas across the country in Himachali language. Saanjh is being released in Himachali language and ‘Rishton ki Saanjh’ in Hindi. The film is a Silent Hills Studio production being presented by PCU Pvt.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Mar 2017

Ashok Gajapathi Raju releases 'Jai Jai Gange', sung by Akriti Kakkar

MUMBAI: Rajkumari of Pratapgarh Ratna Singh launched her latest song 'Jai Jai Gange', voiced by Bollywood’s well known singer Akriti Kakkar.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Mar 2017

Y-Films wins another global honour for the 6-Pack Band

MUMBAI: It's been over a year since Yash Raj Films' youth studio, Y-Films, launched the 6-Pack Band, India’s first transgender pop band, and the accolades for it have not stopped flowing in.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Mar 2017

Above & Beyond to spread the colour of music at Holi Reloaded 2017

MUMBAI: Plus nine one, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment and and Submerge announced the fifth season of India’s premiere electronic dance music holi - Holi Reloaded 2017, presented by Lawman pg 3 and powered by Volkswagen.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM to launch in Amritsar and Chandigarh; to re-launch in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Jodhpur, Red FM is all set to spread its presence in Punjab.read more

Press Releases
Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awairead more

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group