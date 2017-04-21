DJ Hardwell to return to India; to headline the World's Biggest Guestlist Festival

MUMBAI: On 13 December 2015 iconic dance music DJ/Producer Hardwell joined hands with India’s Guestlist4Good Social Enterprise and Mumbai based non-profit organisation Magic Bus, to stage an aid event that provided education for over 18,000 young underprivileged children living in India. The ‘World’s Biggest Guestlist’ event captured the world’s attention and set a precedent within the electronic music community. Now, in 2017, Hardwell has pledged to return to Mumbai and headline the third day of the World’s Biggest Guestlist Festival, with the ambitious task of bringing a brighter future through education to more than 100,000 young children.

In cooperation with the GuestList4Good social enterprise and its founder Shailendra Singh, Hardwell and Anna Knaup (CEO of international electronic music agency Anna Agency) are coming together once again to deliver the third massive day of the ‘World’s Biggest Guest List Festival’ (WBGLF), in association with Hardwell’s United We Are Foundation. Expanding from its previous inception, the now 3-day festival will cater for sports, live Bollywood and pop music, with Hardwell closing out the festival on Sunday, 3 December with a show called ‘United We Are by Hardwell’.

Talking about the target for the 2017 edition of the ‘World’s Biggest Guest List Festival’ and his project the United We Are Foundation, Hardwell said: “In 2015 we helped put the spotlight on something that is of great importance to the future of many young children living in Mumbai. The entire team was blown away by the response of the fans and sponsors that day but it felt like only the beginning of the journey. Although we achieved, and excelled, with our donations goal, we all knew that more could be done. So, it is for this reason we decided to go back to India and make the goal even bigger by aiming to educate 100,000 young children. And this time, I’ll be joined by some of my biggest and best DJ friends who will be helping us achieve this aim.”

Titled ‘United We Are by Hardwell’ the show will see Hardwell, joined by some of his DJ friends, attempt to put attention back on to the subject of child education in India and place more awareness on the deprived conditions of the slums of Mumbai, that many of these young children have to live in day-to-day.

To get on the guestlist for ‘United We Are by Hardwell’, fans pre-register on:https://foundation.djhardwell.com/