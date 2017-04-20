RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  20 Apr 2017 19:48 |  By RnMTeam

Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tinie Tempah announce DJ EZ as disturbing Ibiza co-host

MUMBAI: Following on from the huge announcement that Disturbing Ibiza will be back for another season at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the brand’s frontman Tinie Tempah has announced that none other than DJ EZ will be joining him as co-host for a select number of shows throughout the summer season.

For many landing a man considered by industry stalwarts as one of the ‘hardest UK DJs to book’ as your co-host could seem like an impossible task, not for Tinie Tempah. Having collaborated in the past, the two time Brit Award winning, platinum selling international artist has secured a season long collaboration which will see the pair host not just one but an incredible seven shows at Ushuaïa together. These are guaranteed to be some of the hottest parties on the island so be sure to get your tickets well in advance!

One of the hardest working DJs in the game, renowned for his marathon sets, in February 2016 the talented turntablist set himself the ultimate challenge - performing an unbelievable 24 hour set in aid of Cancer Research UK. Streamed live on his own website, the North Londoner’s mammoth set soon became a trending topic on Facebook and Twitter and raised an impressive £60,000 for the charity – one of the biggest achievements that he considers in his career. Going on to be voted Best DJ at DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards, the UK Garage pioneer has been hailed as one of the best creative mixers in the game and fans can rest assured he’ll be putting those killer instincts to good use behind Ushuaïa’s hallowed decks this summer.

One of Ibiza’s most iconic venues, where dazzling production and visuals are set against breath-taking views of the Mediterranean, Ushuaïa has well and truly earned its reputation for holding the biggest and best parties on the white isle. With a resident line up boasting only the very best artists from across the dance and pop music spectrum, Ushuaïa Ibiza has ensured that they have catered to everyone – and there’s still more to be announced.

Tags
Ushuaia Ibiza Tinie Tempah DJ EZ Brit Award facebook twitter DJ Mag British Awards
Related news
Press Releases | 04 Apr 2017

Ushuaïa Ibiza brings back Tinie Tempah for disturbing Ibiza 2017

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has added yet another major international star - global rapper and singer/songwriter Tinie Tempah - to their sensational 2017 resident lineup.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Mar 2017

Oliver Heldens re-edits himself on HI-LO The Answer

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens is back with another supremely tasty track under his full-on HI-LO guise.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Mar 2017

Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah, Dillon Francis and Andy C to perform at UNTOLD Festival

MUMBAI: Romania’s biggest festival UNTOLD that is to take place from 3-6 August in Cluj-Napoca is getting bigger and better with every announcement.  The organisers have unleashed a huge triple helping of names in the form of their mega Dragon’s Nest and Alchemy Stages.  

read more
Press Releases | 03 Mar 2017

Ushuaia Ibiza announces huge opening party line-up

MUMBAI: Tickets for Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel’s opening party on 27 May are already selling fast, and they’re about to go a whole lot faster with the unveiling of their stellar line-up for the all-day party.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Feb 2017

Jonas Blue's live tour tickets to go on sale from 24 February

MUMBAI: BRIT Award-nominated artist Jonas Blue announced his highly-anticipated first run of live shows in May.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

Press Releases
Big FM continues to be the official radio partner of Kings XI Punjab

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, proudly extends its support to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)team as the official raread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group