RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Apr 2017 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Cuebrick teams up with KARRA to release 'Smoke & Fire' on Enhanced Recordings

MUMBAI: One of Enhanced's most iconic producers returns with a brand new collaboration alongside a fellow Enhanced regular, in their first collaboration, Cuebrick and KARRA team-up in the stunning 'Smoke & Fire'. With a host of rousing progressive anthems behind him on the label, Cuebrick's latest production 'Smoke & Fire' sees the German producer explore a percussive, intricacy-laden production that flows between styles in an impressive display of Cuebrick's raw ability. Sprinkling in KARRA's iconic vocal talents, 'Smoke & Fire' delivers another rounded hit to their ever-growing Enhanced catalogues.

Cuebrick is regularly supported by Tiesto, W&W, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Blasterjaxx, R3hab, Tritonal, Arty, Yves V, Futuristic Polar Bears, SICK INDIVIDUALS, Jochen Miller, Morgan Page, Judge Jules, Boostedkids, Breathe Carolina, APEK, among others. Cuebrick officially remixes and makes collaborations with Tritonal, Inpetto, Le Shuuk, Jochen Miller.

Cuebrick's latest tracks from 2016 are Amen (Enhanced); Reality (Kontor); In The Dark with Jochen Miller (Armada); Safe with APEK & Breathe Carolina (Enhanced); Runners In Disguise (Enhanced); Iceland (Viking Clap) with Tritonal (Enhanced) – which was supported by W&W, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici, Steve Aoki, Blasterjaxx, Nicky Romero, among others.

Tags
Cuebrick KARRA Smoke & Fire Amen reality In The Dark with Jochen Miller Runners In Disguise Iceland Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Timmy Trumpet Vini Vici Steve Aoki Blasterjaxx Nicky Romero W&W Armin van Buuren Enhanced
Related news
Press Releases | 24 Mar 2017

NERVO unveil remixes of 'In Your Arms'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Australian duo NERVO unveil the official remixes for their latest single 'In Your Arms'. Out now via Big Beat, the piano-led track is reimagined by dance music's brightest talent: HUGEL, Askery, Lucky Charmes and Savi.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Mar 2017

Jay Hardway brings new sound with 'Scio'

MUMBAI: Jay Hardway keeps blessing us with fresh new tunes, after the release of a hot remix for Borgeous' 'Over The Egde' earlier this month he is back with yet another new release. The brand new single called ‘Scio’ drops 13 March on Spinnin’ Records.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Mar 2017

Ferry Corsten discovers his 'Blueprint' with new Sci-Fi concept album

MUMBAI: For many music fans the art and craft of the album has been lost to a digital age, for others the vision of a concept album often lacks that atmosphere enhancing quality. Dutch electronic music producer Ferry Corsten is an artist who shares this view.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Mar 2017

Blasterjaxx's release five new tracks under their EP 'XX Files'

MUMBAI: At long last, one of EDM's most exciting duos Blasterjaxx finally unleashes their highly anticipated feature-length EP, 'XX Files', and it’s an absolute stormer of a collection.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Mar 2017

Makj and Max Styler combine forces for epic track 'Knock Me Down'

MUMBAI: Maybe it's the endless sunshine or the surf in San Luis Obispo, California that inspires great music, but one thing is for certain the cheerful, chill little town in California has a knack for breeding some very talented American producers of electronic music.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

Press Releases
Videocon d2h signs up Hungama Play

MUMBAI: Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has partnered with Hungamread more

Press Releases
India Radio Forum 2017 unveils a new format at QLA The Kila New Delhi

MUMBAI: The annual India Radio Forum Conference (IRF) and Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017, read more

Press Releases
Big FM continues to be the official radio partner of Kings XI Punjab

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, proudly extends its support to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)team as the official raread more

News
Community Radio subsidy in Northeast raised to ninety per cent: Naidu

NEW DELHI: Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has said All India Radio currenread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group