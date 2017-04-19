Cuebrick teams up with KARRA to release 'Smoke & Fire' on Enhanced Recordings

MUMBAI: One of Enhanced's most iconic producers returns with a brand new collaboration alongside a fellow Enhanced regular, in their first collaboration, Cuebrick and KARRA team-up in the stunning 'Smoke & Fire'. With a host of rousing progressive anthems behind him on the label, Cuebrick's latest production 'Smoke & Fire' sees the German producer explore a percussive, intricacy-laden production that flows between styles in an impressive display of Cuebrick's raw ability. Sprinkling in KARRA's iconic vocal talents, 'Smoke & Fire' delivers another rounded hit to their ever-growing Enhanced catalogues.

Cuebrick is regularly supported by Tiesto, W&W, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Blasterjaxx, R3hab, Tritonal, Arty, Yves V, Futuristic Polar Bears, SICK INDIVIDUALS, Jochen Miller, Morgan Page, Judge Jules, Boostedkids, Breathe Carolina, APEK, among others. Cuebrick officially remixes and makes collaborations with Tritonal, Inpetto, Le Shuuk, Jochen Miller.

Cuebrick's latest tracks from 2016 are Amen (Enhanced); Reality (Kontor); In The Dark with Jochen Miller (Armada); Safe with APEK & Breathe Carolina (Enhanced); Runners In Disguise (Enhanced); Iceland (Viking Clap) with Tritonal (Enhanced) – which was supported by W&W, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici, Steve Aoki, Blasterjaxx, Nicky Romero, among others.