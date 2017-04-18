The Chainsmokers' new album 'Memories...Do Not Open' debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers' debut album 'Memories…Do Not Open' has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with total consumption of 221,000 units. The album, released on 7 April, also debuted at No. 1 in Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 4 in Australia.

'Memories…Do Not Open’ includes both of the duo’s current singles, 'Paris' and 'Something Just Like This’ with Coldplay. The 12-track album, which shot to No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Albums chart upon release, also features exciting collaborations with Jhene Aiko, Florida Georgia Line, Emily Warren and Louane.

The Chainsmokers have seen an unprecedented year of success on the airwaves and continue the run with two songs currently in the top 10 on the Pop airplay chart. Platinum-certified ‘Paris’, whose official videos have surpassed 280 million combined views to date, sits at No. 3 while ‘Something Just Like This’ which is certified gold and has received over 200 million streams on Spotify, comes in at No. 8.

The Chainsmokers kicked off their 40-city ‘Memories…Do Not Open’ North American arena tour last week. The tour will stop in major cities across the U.S. and Canada before concluding in June and features brand new production elements with part DJ set and part live band performances. Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of ‘Memories…Do Not Open’. For tour and ticket information visit http://www.thechainsmokers.com/shows.

In celebration of the album release, Alex and Drew were the musical guests on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on 8 April. Check out their performances of ‘Paris’ and ‘Break Up Every Night’.

Track List:

1. The One

2. Break Up Every Night

3. Bloodstream

4. Don’t Say (ft. Emily Warren)

5. Something Just Like This (with Coldplay)

6. My Type (ft. Emily Warren)

7. It Won’t Kill Ya (ft. Louane)

8. Paris

9. Honest

10. Wake Up Alone (ft. Jhene Aiko)

11. Young

12. Last Day Alive (ft. Florida Georgia Line)