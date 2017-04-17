RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 Apr 2017

Ultra Music Festival route for Delhi in 2017 and Mumbai in 2018

MUMBAI: Brought to India by Percept Live, Ultra Worldwide, the international arm of the World's premier electronic music festival, Ultra Music Festival, announced yesterday that it will officially makings its way to Delhi and Mumbai with its signature brand, 'Road To Ultra.

'Road To Ultra', the brand was launched in 2012 by Ultra Worldwide will bring the globally celebrated brand to New Delhi on 8 September 2017 at the India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, and to Mumbai in February 2018 for the very first time.

'Road To Ultra’ events are single-stage events with the same focus as all Ultra Worldwide festivals. Each event showcases cutting-edge stage production including world-class visuals, lighting, cryogenics and pyrotechnics. Stage designs are developed by the Ultra Music Festival creative team and adapted to accommodate the needs of both indoor and outdoor venues.

Percept Live brings the globally celebrated ‘Road to Ultra ’ to make a foray into homegrown domain. Percept Live, established in the year 2012, owns and manages all the intellectual properties created in the live entertainment space. Being forerunner in the business of dance music and pioneers in the EDM space in India, having given dance music enthusiasts across the world the globally recognized property Sunburn; Percept Live is now gearing up to giving Indian fans the ultimate Ultra Music experience.

Just as the full-scale Ultra festivals boast the world’s hottest talent, ‘Road to Ultra ’ features the top electronic music artists in today’s electronic music scene. Artists such as Tiësto, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Alesso, Steve Angello, Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Fedde Le Grand and more have already headlined previous RTUs, bringing tens of thousands of fans to these events. Ultra Worldwide is already the most international electronic music festival brand by far and is set to host events in 23 countries and across six continents by the end of 2018. The RTU events continue to drive Ultra apart from the competition by offering one-of-a-kind experiences to electronic music fans in even more regions around the world.

