Press Release |  14 Apr 2017 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

The first song video from 'Ramante Edanthottam' released as Vishu Kani for Malayalees

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer, 'Ramante Edanthottam'. Titled ‘Akale Oru Kaadinte’, this melodious track is rendered by Shreya Ghoshal. Bijibal has composed the music to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma.

Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the movie also stars Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese and Muthumani in significant roles. Madhu Neelakandan has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by V. Sajan. Produced by Ranjith Sankar under the banner of 'Dreams N Beyond', 'Ramante Edanthottam' is scheduled to release on 12 May.

