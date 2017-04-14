The 6th edition of the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival starts with a bang

MUMBAI: The stage has come alive for a music-filled first day at the 6th edition of Genesis Foundation’s Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival. With the sun out in all its brilliance, shining a spotlight on the mountains, music fanatics, artists and travellers from all parts of the country have made their way to this gorgeous town to be part of one of the biggest music festivals of the country, which kick-started today. Annual attendees were seen reuniting, while first-time attendees were seen creating bonds to last a lifetime. There is excitement in the air as people settle themselves for the performances for the evening.

The festival began with a rocking performance by the popular band Late Too Soon. The band set the mood for the day with their original and popular compositions, like ‘Play That Funky Music’ and ‘Waiting on the World to Change’. They were followed by the Indo-jazz experts Rajeev Raja Combine, who came to the stage to give the audience that perfect combination—the sound of the flute and the magic of the mountains. People were dancing, chatting, taking in the magic of their surroundings, and of course, feeling the combined joy of giving for a cause while having fun. The anticipation was palpable for the upcoming performances emanating from the crowd.

Talking about the event, Genesis Foundation founding trustee Prema Sagar said, “The two performances so far have been fabulous. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the evening will pan out. There are a number of other great artists lined up. Being at the Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival is always a magical experience and I am always overwhelmed by how the team, the volunteers, the supporters and the attendees all come together to support GF Kids.”

The Festival, organized by Genesis Foundation (GF), has a big group of supporters, all coming together to make it a success and to contribute to the cause.

Sanjit Phukan, lead singer, Late Too Soon, said, “It is so good to be here because the Festival is about a good cause and if through music we can give something back to society—in this case, for the treatment of young children who have a problem with their heart—it is fabulous. The more we allow music to express itself in its truest form, the more I think it will do its bit to lead change.”

Monster.com managing director APAC & Middle East Sanjay Modi commented, “It has been a mesmeric experience. The passion and enthusiasm of team Genesis Foundation (GF) is inspiring. It just goes to prove that when you love what you do, you put your heart and soul in it to make it a success! With the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues (RnB) festival, GF has found the right track to reach out to people for the noble cause of helping the underprivileged children. Like Billy Joel said, ‘Music in itself is healing; it is an explosion of expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by.’ I am glad to be a part of yet another season of RnB and strongly believe that it is important for each individual to understand their responsibility towards the society and work towards its betterment.”

This was just the beginning. Stay tuned for the exciting performances of Nasya, Eka and the after-party with the legendary Lesle Lewis.