Press Release |  13 Apr 2017 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

Ramakant Gaikwad to perform in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Ramakant Gaikwad the young rising star of Patiala Gharana will perform in the first ever series of 'SurSagar' (A rising star every month) accompanied by Ramkrishna Karambelkar (Tabla) and Siddesh Bicholkar (Harmonium) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on 14 April 2017 at 7 pm. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha was established in 1952, with an objective of promoting fine arts in India and also preserving this rich traditional performing arts , by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students.The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance. Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

With a sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha is scheduled to start a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled ‘SurSagar’ – A rising star every month from April 2017 to March 2018. The monthly series of concerts will present vocal and instrumental performances.

