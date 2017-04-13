RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Apr 2017 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Cassidy releases new track 'Honor' featuring Grace & Lil Yachty

MUMBAI: Acclaimed DJ and producer DJ Cassidy returns with an infectious new single, 'Honor' featuring Grace & Lil Yachty. Together, the combination of Cassidy’s unparalleled production style, with powerhouse vocals from GRACE and an insightful feature by Lil Yachty, they operate harmoniously to produce a seductive, hypnotic track.

Stripped, minimal and mysteriously darker than his previous singles, ‘Honor’ maintains Cassidy’s signature groove and funk, while breaking the orchestration down to its core. Having paired unlikely artists together on a string of releases including Robin Thicke, Jessie J, Earth Wind & Fire, R. Kelly and Chromeo, Cassidy strikes again, uniting Australian soulstress, Grace, with “bubblegum trap” star Lil Yachty.

“Grace’s voice is so soulful and so powerful, it exudes greater emotion with less music,” Cassidy reflects. “Yachty represents not just a new voice of a generation, but a new aesthetic. I am honoured to have them both on this record. Pun intended.”

The release of ‘Honor’ follows DJ Cassidy’s series of standout single releases, including ‘Kill the Lights’, which features Jess Glynne, Alex Newell and iconic guitarist Nile Rodgers. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Dance Chart and Top 20 on Spotify. DJ Cassidy also recently produced a cover of Tom Tom Club’s classic, ‘Genius of Love’ which featured Tinashe for a national Target commercial, and the effervescent pop-funk track ‘Future is Mine’ featuring Chromeo which debuted via Pitchfork.com.

