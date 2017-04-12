Raymond Weil celebrates Music icons

MUMBAI: Music and the arts are to Raymond Weil what thought is to humankind – an inexhaustible source of inspiration and creation. For three generations, the Weil family has been influenced by these higher realms to shape the destiny of a Swiss watchmaking Maison. A Brand that brings forth eclectic yet complementary musical choices expressing the personality and character of its family members. From Frank Sinatra to the Beatles, Nicola Benedetti and Gibson – Raymond Weil has been putting its name in lights alongside some of the greatest musicians of all time for nearly half a century.

Raymond Weil pays its respects to a legend with a tribute to the fabled Les Paul Gibson guitar. Elegant, with a touch of rebellion, the freelancer is inspired by the ‘Gibson Les Paul’ model and embodies its free spirit, rock attitude and unparalleled power of music.

Raymond Weil celebrates the most legendary of all electric guitar manufacturers – Gibson – and the pioneer of modern music – Lester William Polsfuss, known as Les Paul – by honoring the guitar that has inspired and served the best artists of all time. From Jimmy Page to Keith Richards and Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, brilliant musicians have turned to this instrument to make Rock ‘n’ Roll history.

“When I was a kid, my mother introduced me to the world of music, firstly piano and then string instruments. I discovered Rock ‘n’ Roll and the riffs of electric guitars during performances by Slash alongside Lenny Kravitz and Guns N’ Roses. Music has the ultimate power of making an impression on people. It doesn’t matter what kind of music catches our fancy, nobody can remain unmoved by a virtuoso’s skill. Blues, rock, pop, classical: we all have a striking memory of a concert, a piece of music or an artist that is profoundly linked to a key moment in our lives. The power of music is also about traveling in time. Today, Gibson leads us into the best that rock has to offer and makes our watches hum to this legendary beat,” declared Raymond Weil CEO Elie Bernheim.

The body of the 43.5 mm case is made of steel and its tachymeter bezel is enhanced with black PVD inspired by the lacquer on the ‘Black Beauty’ – a guitar renowned for its electrifying performance that continues to astound musicians all over the world. The board features circular guilloché motif featuring six chords studded by fret-shaped hour markers. At 12 o’clock, the names of the famous guitar manufacturer and the legendary Les Paul signature appear, while the split-diamond inlay – a distinctive feature of the Les Paul Custom shines in golden tones next to the date window. Its ebony perforated calf leather strap brings to mind the sound holes that are part of the body of a guitar. Asserting its character and confirming its prestigious soul, the fittings – tri-compax chronograph counters, date and strap topstitching – of the freelancer inspired by the Gibson Les Paul are set with golden highlights. The tempo of the watch is set by an RW5010 mechanical self-winding movement ensuring an approximately 46-hour power reserve.

Raymond Weil is introducing this collector’s model issued in a 300-piece limited numbered edition, encased in an exclusive presentation box inspired by the famous Gibson guitar cases. With this watch the Swiss Brand strengthens its collaboration with Gibson Brands that began in 2015.

Speaking of the partnership Gibson Brands, Chairman and CEO, Henry Juszkiewicz said, “Raymond Weil continues to be a great partner and we are thrilled to be honoring the legendary Les Paul and his iconic work with this latest collaboration. The freelancer embodies the distinct design and quality craftsmanship that is so closely associated with each Les Paul guitar and is a wonderful complement to a guitar that continues to inspire the world.”

“The values that unite us are rooted in that which is truly important to us – the importance and strength of family, the intensity and ease with which music carries us away, as well as the emotions that life and time imprint upon our personality. It is this unique combination of family, music and time that endows Raymond Weil with its distinctive, captivating personality.” explains, Raymond Weil, CEO, Elie Bernheim.