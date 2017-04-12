Muzik247 Releases 'Adventures of Omanakuttan'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming Asif Ali - Bhavana starrer, 'Adventures of Omanakuttan'. Titled ‘Kasavaniyum’, the track is composed by Dawn Vincent to the lyrics of Manu Manjith. Yazin Nizar has provided the vocals.

Directed by Rohith VS, 'Adventures of Omanakuttan' also stars Aju Varghese, Srinda and Saiju Govinda Kurup. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sameer Abdul. Akhil George has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Livingston Mathew. Muzik247 is the official music label. Antony Binoy and Biju Pulickal have produced the movie under the banner of 4M Entertainments.

Watch Kasavaniyum official song video on Muzik247's YouTube channel: