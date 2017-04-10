RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Apr 2017 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

"The final song of Begum Jaan summarizes the essence of the film", says Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: The final track of Begum Jaan, 'Woh Subaah Hum Hi Se Aayegi' was released today. Penned by the popular Indian Poet Sahir Ludhianvi, the song has been sung by the versatile Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal who have always known to give us the best chartbusters.

The track has a very interesting story behind it. Based on the partition era, Bharat Bhagyo Bhidata of Rajkahini (Bengali version of Begum Jaan), garnered great acclaim. During the making of Begum Jaan, Srijit Mukerji was left to ponder about how the final track should be. Giving us the backstory, Srijit said, “We were contemplating translating the four lesser known stanzas of the poem (only the first one was declared the National Anthem). We were hoping to get Gulzaar Saab on board but it dawned on us that a Supreme Court ruling forbids us to add new lyrics to the tune of the National anthem. We were left to think of a new song that encapsulates the spirit of Begum Jaan – one that the entire country has heard of. This is when we thought of ‘Woh Subah Toh Ayegi’ from the 1958 movie ‘Phir Subah Hogi’ starring Raj Kapoor and Malai Sinha. The song composed by Khayyam had lyrics by the legendary poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.”

Mahest Bhatt’s musical expertise is a known fact. The twist to the story was when he discovered a new stanza to the lyrics with the same mukhra. The decision was then taken to retain the original antara of the song and replace the original mukhra of Sahir Ludhianvi.

Mahesh Bhatt said, “Srijit was hungry for the right kind of emotional song that went with the narrative. He was pulling out something fresh and refreshing but needed the same emotional peak that Bharat Bhagyo Bhidata awakened in everyone. The closest song I could think of was ‘Woh Subah Toh Ayegi’, a song that has shadowed me all through my life. Sahir saab had felt the pain of partition and it was dominant in the lyrics. “

Speaking further on the lyrics, Srijit said, “The story of Begum Jaan is linked to the contemporary realities of the country and this is where the lyrics come into play.”

Mahesh Bhatt stated, “The song essentially says there’s no messiah that will descend from the sky and lead you to paradise. You have to be your own light. Srijit’s face was all lit up when I told him about the song. I knew his search had ended.”

Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment presents Begum Jaan in association with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment. Written and directed by Srijit Mukherji, Begum Jaan will release in cinemas on 14 April 2017.

