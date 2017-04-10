RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Apr 2017 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Mohit Chauhan launches music of 'Rishto ki Saanjh'

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a film from Himachal Pradesh is going to be released in the cinemas across the country in Himachali language. Saanjh is being released in Himachali language and ‘Rishton ki Saanjh’ in Hindi. The film is a Silent Hills Studio production being presented by PCU Pvt. Ltd. and SHORYA entertainment establishmentz.

‘Rishto ki Saanjh’ film’s Music was released today at Connaught Place in Delhi. There are total five songs in the film. Gaurav Guleria from Dharamshala is the music director and Background is given by Shishir Chauhan . Songs for the film are sung by famous Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan along with Pavithra Chari and Gaurav Guleria. Lyrics are written by Adarsh Dhiman, Ajay Saklani and Shreya Shah.

On this occasion famous Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan also made his presence. Mohit Chauhan has already sung many folk songs but for the first time, he has sung two beautiful songs for a Himachali film.

On the occasion of music release, actors of this film Vishal Parpagga, Aditi Charak, Director/Producer Ajay Saklani and associate producer Shivani Saklani were also present. While, addressing the press Ajay Saklani told that Saanjh and ‘Rishto ki Saanjh’ film is releasing nationwide on 14 April 2017 and Premier of this film will be in Mumbai on 13 April 2017.

Digital partner of the film Hungama launched the music. Thus, Saanjh and ‘Rishto ki Saanjh’ can be enjoyed on Hungama website, Hungama App, iTunes and Wynk Music.

‘Saanjh’ will release on 14 April.

