Martin Garrix drops new record 'Byte' together with Brooks

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix returns to the dancefloor together with new kid on the block Brooks. In the form of a red-hot new anthem this week 'Byte', one of the new tracks he premiered to a huge fanfare in his set at Ultra Music Festival last month.

It’s a stark contrast to his pop/dance crossover anthems like recent single 'Scared To Be Lonely', going back now to his unique big room sound that made him so popular in the first place. A joyous, playful lead riff is the main focus, delivered by a flurry of different high-energy synth sounds, with plenty of trademark Garrix FX trickery and energy-building throughout. The perpetual feedback loop between his DJ sets and his studio productions is helping to hone his skill in crafting anthems even further, and this one is an undeniable winner that’s built for peak-time moments.

'Byte' is released on the same day as a stunning acoustic version of 'Scared To Be Lonely', perfectly demonstrating the yin and yang of his sound in one fell swoop.