Press Release |  07 Feb 2017 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

SKOTT releases new single 'Glitter & Gloss'

MUMBAI: Following a string of critically acclaimed releases in 2016, Scandinavian songstress SKOTT keeps the momentum going in 2017, announcing her latest single, 'Glitter & Gloss.'

On 'Glitter & Gloss,' Skott’s haunting vocals sparkle against a backdrop of shimmering synths, menacing percussion and hazy, incandescent production. As her first release in the new year, ‘Glitter & Gloss’ follows previous singles ‘Lack of Emotion,’ ‘Amelia,’ ‘Wolf” and her stunning debut single from last summer, ‘Porcelain,’ which snagged a coveted slot on the official FIFA 17 soundtrack.

Skott spent her early years in a forest commune run by a collection of outcast folk musicians. Together they built a small but supportive community, quite far from the nearest populated city. There, surrounded by nature she thrived, learning to appreciate life without all the distractions associated with living in a city. Largely sequestered from contemporary pop culture, it wasn’t until Skott ventured into the city during her mid-teens that she listened to contemporary music for the first time.

Since making her debut last year, Skott has been steadily racking up support online, topping Hype Machine’s most blogged chart numerous times, with her songs popping up on several Spotify ‘New Music Friday’ playlists and massive radio support from the likes of Annie Mac (Radio 1), Zane Lowe (Beats1) and KCRW (Jason Kramer).Described as mesmerizing by The FADER, menacing and magical by Noisey and definitely worth paying attention to Pigeons and Planes, Skott has even received high profile endorsements on Twitter from both Katy Perry and Lorde. Most recently VEVO dscvr included the Swedish singer in their ‘Ones To Watch 2017’ list.

