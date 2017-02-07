Depeche Mode single 'Where's The Revolution'- A powerful and timely track

MUMBAI: Iconic, multi-platinum selling musical pioneers Depeche Mode have released their much anticipated new single 'Where's The Revolution’. A powerful and timely track, the song vibrates with a drum-laden, menacing energy, anchored in frontman Dave Gahan’s vocals demanding, “Where’s The Revolution / Come on people you’re letting me down.”

First teased by Depeche Mode during their highly viewed press conference in Milan this past fall, ‘Where’s The Revolution’ is the first new music from the band in four years and the first offering from their upcoming album, ‘Spirit’. Spirit will be released digitally and physically worldwide as a standard 12 track album on March 17 on Columbia Records. The band will also release a 2-CD Deluxe version of the album featuring a special 28-page booklet of exclusive artwork and photos, along with 5 remixes created by Depeche Mode, Matrixxman and Kurt Uenala, collectively entitled the ‘Jungle SpiritMixes’. The vinyl version of Spirit will be released on two 180 gram LPs, featuring the standard album and a special SPIRIT etching on the 4th side. All artwork and photographs accompanying the album are by Depeche Mode’s longtime creative collaborator and renowned filmmaker Anton Corbijn.

Spirit marks the band’s first collaboration with producer James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco (Foals, Florence and The Machine, Arctic Monkeys) and serves as the follow-up to the band’s blockbuster 2013 album Delta Machine which debuted at #1 in 12 countries. The album has already garnered critical acclaim in early previews, with Q Magazine calling Spirit “the most energized Depeche Mode album in years”.

Says Gahan of the release, "We are exceptionally proud of Spirit, and we look forward to sharing it with everyone. With James Ford and the rest of the production team, we've made an album that I believe is truly powerful, both in its sound and its message."

Check out the song below :