Press Release |  07 Feb 2017

Amanda Sodhi drops debut Hindi single 'Main Khaali'

MUMBAI: After a catchy R&B single 'Behind My Sunglasses,' which was tweeted by AR Rahman, singer-songwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sodhi has now dropped her debut Hindi single, 'Main Khaali' ft. Malvika Subhash Sirur, which those going through heartbreak will relate to.

"Main Khaali is a song that will always be close to my heart for all it signifies personally and professionally - it took just a little under two years for this three -minute song to see the light of day, but it has been worth it," said Amanda Sodhi.

"Main Khaali explores the perfect fairy tale that never happens and the idea of setting yourself up for failure when you look for traces of your past in new people you meet."

"It has been a roller coaster ride in making Main Khaali reach where it is today - it's a project very close to my heart and I can say all the hard work, patience, time, efforts have paid off," said Malvika Subhash Sirur, who has recorded guitar for the song and features in the music video.

"With Main Khaali, Amanda is exploring another texture of her voice," said National Award and Filmfare Award winning sound engineer K.J. Singh, who is also the label head of Asli Music, which has released Main Khaali. "The moody arrangement and the slow tempo add to the poignant theme."

'Main Khaali' is out on Desi Music Entertainment's (DME) YouTube channel:

Born and brought up in Washington, D.C, Amanda Sodhi has made Mumbai her home for the past 4 years. She is currently in post-production for a documentary about the independent music scene called Attention Please, which she co-directed with K.J. Singh, and is gearing up for the release of another Hindi single and an English rap. Her earlier releases 'Behind My Sunglasses' and 'Jigsaw Puzzle' made it to OKListen's top charts within a matter of weeks.

