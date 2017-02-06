'Emanmare Emanmare' crosses 1 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The protest song, ‘Emanmare Emanmare' from the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer, 'Oru Mexican Aparatha', has crossed 1 million views on YouTube. When the video was released on the YouTube channel of Muzik247, it had instantly garnered positive feedback crossing 2 Lakh Views within a day itself.

Sung by Shebin Mathew, the song is written and composed by Renjith Chittade. Directed by Tom Emmatty, 'Oru Mexican Aparatha' stars Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Roopesh Peethambaran, Gayathri Suresh, Sudheer Karamana, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Sudhi Kopa in important roles. Prakash Velayudhan has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Shameer Mohammed. Muzik247 is the official music label. Anoop Kannan has produced the movie under the banner of Anoop Kannan Stories.