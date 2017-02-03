Zara Larsson Reveals the title of her debut album: 'So Good'

MUMBAI: Zara Larsson finally puts an end to the long wait by revealing the title and cover of her debut international album on Instagram on the night of 1 February. It has the same name as her single featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

"So Good. I hate coming up with titles for things because it's hard - you're supposed to take all of the songs and kinda summarise it in one word and I just thought So Good was easy because the album is so good."

The album is likely to have her breakthrough single Lush Life along with 'Ain’t My Fault' and her number 2-peaking smash 'I Would Like'. Zara also confirmed that Good Life will feature the ‘Azonto’ hitmaker Wizkid on one of the ‘dance-friendly numbers.’