Press Release |  03 Feb 2017 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

CID releases new single 'Secrets' via Big Beat Records

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning producer and DJ CID is kicking off 2017 with a new single and collaboration with Australian singer/songwriter Conrad Sewell. 'Secrets' is out today via Big Beat Records and comes as the first look into his forthcoming EP due out later this year. CID’s emotive new single is paired with a powerful new music video to match.

CID shares, "For 'Secrets', I really wanted to make something that at the core was a real song, but would still work in the club. Conrad Sewell was someone I had been wanting to work with for a while, and once we were able to join up on this song, I instantly knew he was the perfect voice for it. ‘Secrets’ tells a story of a lover hit with hardships but despite tough times, they'll still always be there to keep their promises to their partner. Very excited for this one and we can’t wait for all our fans to hear it.”

The official video follows a man as he delivers envelopes, notes, and letters, aka ‘Secrets’, from a woman who he is enamored with. She sets him forward on journey that will test his strength and endurance. His number one priority is to take care of this enormous load no matter the costs, which includes nearly losing his life to the ocean. As Conrad sings “I won’t break when it’s tough. I will keep all my promises to you...” So it is our hero fights against the cold, fatigue, the elements, and the mighty ocean to keep his promise to protect her ‘Secrets.’

Check out the video below:

With nods from the likes of Tiesto, Kaskade, A-Trak, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, and Galantis CID’s exceptional productions are here to stay as he continues to solidify himself as a timeless name in dance music.

