'Fight Nights' of SFL plays the star card with Bollywood heart-throbs Salim-Sulaiman, Govinda and Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Super Fight League (SFL), the world's leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) league is back with some Bollywood bang this year. The event will be graced with the presence of 'Bekarar' hitmaker duo Salim-Sulaiman on the 5 February along with the gorgeous Sunny Leone and the funnyman from the 90’s Govinda on the 3 and 4 February respectively at the Sri Fort Sport complex, New Delhi.

The SFL O-zone goes all out right from the start of the league with the celebrities cheering for ther teams. This year kicked off with Salim Sulaiman’s soulful performance at the opening ceremony on 20 January 2017 followed by a face off between Randeep Hooda and Arjun Rampal’s repective teams.

The league started on 20 January 2017 and already has Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Salim-Sulaiman, Tiger Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez co-owning Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, UP Nawabs, Bengaluru Tigers, Haryana Sultans and Goa Pirates teams respectively.

SFL’s CEO and principal founder Bill Dosanjh said, “The inaugural season of the Super Fight League has kicked off to a massive start. I am grateful to all these magnificent stars who have shown their support to make this league a much talked about event. The MMA platform in India created by SFL will help propel these young fighters to the next level.”

Super Fight League is the biggest MMA Promotion in Asia and GCC Region and has taken up third place in being the biggest digitally viewed league in the world and is telecast, LIVE and exclusive, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 pm onwards on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels and can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.

The league this time has introduced a distinctive point scoring system that separates the Super Fight League from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will have six players in total (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated on the basis of a 5 point scoring system.