Press Release |  01 Feb 2017 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Pop star Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' portrays the cutest connect

MUMBAI: Most of the past few months heartthrob Arjun has been teasing his fans with the upcoming song the audio of which was released on 13 January 2017 on Sony Music.

Today, he released the official video for ‘Ek Dafaa’. The narrative is about a couples memories and the small moments they experience together that they cherish for a lifetime. The best part of the video is the suave Arjun Kanungo and his looks, which are definitely thumbs up. This time he also exudes some great acting skills. The video also features the gorgeous Russian model Kseniia who definitely adds the sizzle!

Says Arjun, “Aadhaa adhura mein, tere bina tere siva! This is for my fans, thank you for being you. Hope you like it! Watch, share and enjoy…”

Sony Music India, Head of the Pop division Rohan Jha said, “When we were working on the song we knew the look and feel that we wanted to explore for the video. Arjun and Kseniaa look good together and we are confident fans will love it.”

The video is exclusively on Dekkho platform for five days post which will be available on Sony Music’s YouTube Channel.

The overall classy and stylish look of the video will definitely get his fans to watch on loop.

In addition, we believe if 2017 will be known for anything it would be for this oh so cute song video.

Watch now:

Ek Dafaa Arjun Kanungo Kseniia Sony Music YouTube Dekkho Rohan Jha
