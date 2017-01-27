Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa release 'Scared To Be Lonely'

MUMBAI: Electronic dance music's youngest superstar, the #1 rated DJ in the world plus hitmaker/musician/songwriter/producer Martin Garrix today releases a brand new track with rising star Dua Lipa entitled ‘Scared To Be Lonely’.

'Scared to Be Lonely’ with Dua Lipa follows Garrix’s latest global hit single with Bebe Rexha ‘In The Name of Love’ which has been certified platinum, and has enjoyed over 800 million streams and counting. Martin and Bebe performed their hit single on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’ and The ‘MTV European Music Awards’, and Garrix made his US network television debut with the track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.