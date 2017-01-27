Major Lazer's 'Run Up' featuring Partynextdoor and Nicki Minaj premieres today

MUMBAI: 'Run Up', the new single from international superstars Major Lazer, the group comprised of Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, premieres today 27 January 2017.

The track, inspired as ever by the group’s Caribbean roots, features Partynextdoor and Nicki Minaj.

“It’s always important for us to work with people who are on the same wave,” says Diplo. “Nicki and Party really helped us bring the classic Major Lazer style to create this perfect party record.”

“Major Lazer is all about making the world smaller by making the party bigger,” says Walshy Fire. “This felt like the perfect song to start off 2017.”

The band’s documentary 'Give Me Future', filmed at their historic 2016 show in Havana, Cuba, premiered last week at Sundance and is set for release later this year.

The group is currently touring worldwide, continuing their massive two-year run. Their most recent track, 'Cold Water' featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, reached #1 on the Top 40 airplay chart following its #2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 debut on iTunes in 68 countries.

