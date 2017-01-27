RadioandMusic
Press Release |  27 Jan 2017

Major Lazer's 'Run Up' featuring Partynextdoor and Nicki Minaj premieres today

MUMBAI: 'Run Up', the new single from international superstars Major Lazer, the group comprised of Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, premieres today 27 January 2017.

The track, inspired as ever by the group’s Caribbean roots, features Partynextdoor and Nicki Minaj.

“It’s always important for us to work with people who are on the same wave,” says Diplo. “Nicki and Party really helped us bring the classic Major Lazer style to create this perfect party record.”

“Major Lazer is all about making the world smaller by making the party bigger,” says Walshy Fire. “This felt like the perfect song to start off 2017.”

The band’s documentary 'Give Me Future', filmed at their historic 2016 show in Havana, Cuba, premiered last week at Sundance and is set for release later this year.

The group is currently touring worldwide, continuing their massive two-year run. Their most recent track, 'Cold Water' featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, reached #1 on the Top 40 airplay chart following its #2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 debut on iTunes in 68 countries.

Also Read: Major Lazer to return to India, headlining at Mad Decent Block Party 2017

Mann ki Baat: Modi to talk only to students this month as Board Exams near

BARC Week 2: Mastiii continues to rise in numbers

MUMBAI: The New Year has turned the tables for a few music channels while, the others continue t

News
BARC Week 2: Mastiii continues to rise in numbers

MUMBAI: The New Year has turned the tables for a few music channels while, the others continue tread more

News
T-Series and its secret sauce for its Youtube No 1 music channel ranking
MUMBAI: The folks at T-Series are celebrating and how.read more

'Sounds of the Soil' come alive with Radio City Freedom Awards Season 4

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited today proudly announces the fourth season of the biggest award tread more

Dekkho collaborates with Sony Music for premium video content
MUMBAI: Online video streaming platform Dekkho has entered into a tie-up with Sony Music for premread more

