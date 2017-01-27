RadioandMusic
Dawn to dusk event in memory of Ustad Allarakha

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, ‘A Homage to Abbaji – Ustad Allarakha’ began right from his first Barsi on 3 February 2001, as a tribute to a great Master, a revered Guru, and a doting Father.

This iconic event has become one of the highlights in the musical performances calendar. 3 February 2017 will be no exception when artistes from across the globe will come together to remember, pay homage and celebrate the legendary Guru and Tabla Maestro Ustad Allarakha.  

Ustad Zakir Hussain shared, “Through these 16 years, we have had the good fortune of having some of the greatest luminaries of Indian music bless this occasion along with masters representing many musical and rhythmic traditions from all across the globe.”

This unique event is co-presented by Taj Mahal Tea and Reliance Foundation and co-sponsored by LIC and Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd and the participating sponsor is Union Bank of India. Hospitality is sponsored by Orchid Hotel.

‘A Homage to Abbaji – Ustad Allarakha’ will be held at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Mumbai and will have three sessions curated by Zakir Hussain featuring renowned artistes and students of Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music.

‘Taal Pranam’ at 6:30 am

·       Rahul Sharma (Santoor)

·       Parween Sultana (Vocal)

‘Taal Tapasya’ at 11:30 am 

·       A. Sivamani (World Percussion)

·       Student of Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music (Tabla)

·       Akram Khan (Tabla)

 ‘Celebrate Abbaji’ at 6:30 pm

Jam session led by Zakir Hussain (Tabla)

Featuring

·       Dave Holland (Bass)

·       Chris Potter (Saxophone)

·       Louiz Banks (Keyboards)

·       Shankar Mahadevan (Vocal)

·       Sanjay Divecha (Guitar)

·       Gino Banks (Drums)

·       Other National & International Artistes 

To add a final thought, Ustad Zakir Hussain says, "The seeds of fusion between Indian and Western music were there before me. It was Pandit Ravi Shankar and my father, Ustad Allarakha and even many Bollywood music directors who had experimented with fusion music. I merely made it accessible to the world. I reached out to them." 

Tags
Ustad Allarakha A Homage to Abbaji – Ustad Allarakha Zakir Hussain Taj Mahal Tea Reliance Foundation LIC Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd Rahul Sharma Parween Sultana Dave Holland Chris Potter Louiz Banks Shankar Mahadevan Sanjay Divecha Gino Banks
