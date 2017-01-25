RadioandMusic
Press Release |  25 Jan 2017 20:36 |  By RnMTeam

The 10th edition of world music festival SulaFest is here

MUMBAI: Back again and in its 10th year celebrating a decade, the Sula festival is now a three-day affair. The three-day grand affair will take place from 3-5 February 2017, all under one roof at Sula Vineyards in Nasik.

The festival will witness over 120 artists from across the world, ranging from UK, Italy, India, Bosnia, Israel and more. These include Grammy nominated as well as world festival favourites such as Infected Mushroom, Bloc Party, Dubioza Kolektiv, Hilight Tribe, Indian Ocean, Afro Celt Sound System, Loco and Jam, Jan Blomqvist and Band, Nucleya, The Raghu Dixit Project, Swingrowers, Dhruv Voyage, Ska Vengers and much more. Apart from the Amphitheater Stage, there is the now the enlarged Atmasphere Stage admits the vineyards and the all-new Tropical Stage with Electro-Acoustic music at the winery.

In keeping with the promise of being bigger and better than ever before, SulaFest also introduces a ‘healthy’ element to the three-day festival this year. Fest-goers can be a part of SulaFest’s sunrise yoga sessions on the open grounds at the Tent City. In collaboration with The Yoga House and even partake in a morning SulaFest run on the last day Sunday (5 February 2017) to get their energy levels back on track. Also, one can also camp at the Tent City amidst the cool vineyards and enjoy a variety of activities such as foot massages, tarot reading, flea market shopping, wine tours and tastings, grape stomping, air balloon rides and more that will definitely add to the ‘fest’ feel.

The attendees can also choose from a wide array of drinks – from RAW Pressery’s cold pressed juices to Whisky, Beer, Vodka, Liqueur, Tequila, Sambuca and even Bourbon – to exquisite gourmet offerings from handpicked food outlets such as Bombay Food Truck, Mainland China, Maroosh and Woodside Inn to mention a few.

3 February 2017, Friday – INR 2,000

4 February 2017, Saturday – 2,500

5 February 2017, Sunday – INR 2,500

Two-day pass (Sat + Sun) – INR 4,200

Three-day pass (Fri + Sat + Sun) – INR 5,500

