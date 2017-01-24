RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Jan 2017 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

Sultan + Shepard reveal their new single 'Cashmere Sweater'

MUMBAI: Coming off the release of their tribal-inspired single 'Samba Sixteen', production duo Sultan + Shepard reveal their new single ‘Cashmere Sweater’, the highly-anticipated release via Armada Music. Continuing to showcase the duo’s production prowess, ‘Cashmere Sweater’ features an infectious vocal hook from singer-songwriter Brezy, heavy-handed kicks, and an imposing build up that is sure to set the year off right on dance floors across the world.

‘Cashmere Sweater’ should fit right at home over the speakers and sound systems of the Wynn in Las Vegas, where Sultan + Shepard are to play at least once every month throughout 2017. The property is known for its world class association with the world's biggest DJs, including Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer, Marshmello and now Sultan + Shepard. To support today’s release of ‘Cashmere Sweater’, Sultan + Shepard gave rise to a special contest a few weeks ago, offering their fans a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to attend one of their shows at Wynn Nightlife. The winner of the contest will be announced within the next 24 hours via S+S's social media channels.

Having built their resume upon an arsenal of acclaimed original productions and collaborations, the duo have worked with a variety of artists including Tiesto, David Guetta, Tegan & Sara, Dillon Francis and many more. Crafting remixes for artists such as Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, and Madonna, the pair earned a sought-after Grammy nomination for their 2013 remix of Bruno Mars’ ‘Locked Out of Heaven’. Last year, Sultan + Shepard released their hit single ‘Bring Me Back’ with R&B pop star Kreesha Turner, an official music video for ‘Love Me Crazy’ featuring Gia and their hit dance single ‘Samba Sixteen’ on Armada Music. In 2017, the Canadian duo look to build on the success of the year before with both a Las Vegas residency at the Wynn and a handful of new singles via Armada Music.

