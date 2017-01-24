RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Jan 2017 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Sander van Doorn revisits a house classic on 'Need To Feel Loved' with LVNDSCAPE

MUMBAI: Sander van Doorn and LVNDSCAPE are spreading the love with their blissful new tune ‘Need To Feel Loved’. Let the gentle vocals captivate you, as the mellow beat and tender chords are setting the tone.

Sander Van Doorn begins his 2017 with a bang in the form of a new anthemic house cut. Teaming up with LVNDSCAPE, the two Dutch men have created a gorgeous update of Reflekt’s 2004 house classic ‘Need To Feel Loved’ to kickstart the year.

Retaining the sultry, seductive charms of the original, the blissful chord progression is played out through muted pianos as a skipping percussive house groove develops and a sweetly-sung revocal brings the beautiful song at the heart of this track to life. Subtle layers of atmospheric tease us with energetic swells, giving a taste of what’s to come in the breakdown. Big filter and reverb action abounds, spine-tingling pads create emotional tension and a wonderful bonus melody lifts the spirits further. A delicate plucked riff completes the package after the drop. One listen to this gem and you’ll want to book the first available flight to a sunny destination.

"I always was a big fan of the original version, it brings back some really good Ibiza memories. When LVNDSCAPE and I hooked up in the studio together, funnily enough we both came up with the same idea to revive the original. Let's create some more Ibiza memories with this one!" Sander van Doorn said.

LVNDSCAPE remixed Sander’s ‘Ori Tali Ma’ in 2015 and suitably impressed the big man, with over 13 million plays for the track online to date. If this is what it sounds like when they’re in the studio together, we think they might need to make it a regular occurrence.

