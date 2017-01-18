RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  18 Jan 2017 12:12 |  By RnMTeam

Life of Dillon releases 'Sex For Breakfast'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed UK alternative pop duo Life Of Dillon kick off 2017 with a brand new single entitled ‘Sex For Breakfast.’ A melodic mosaic of sunny acoustic guitars, artful production, R&B grooves, and an unshakable refrain, the track showcases the group’s progression. Meanwhile, the music video proves equally unpredictable and unforgettable with a thought-provoking narrative and a potent, poignant message.

The song is the first in a series of songs and videos Life Of Dillion will be releasing throughout 2017.

‘Sex For Breakfast’ marks the group’s first release since their 2015 debut EP, Prologue. Its lead single ‘Overload’ amassed over 40 million total Spotify streams and introduced audiences everywhere to Life Of Dillon’s smart, sharp, and slick take on pop music.

2016 saw them relocate from their native UK to Los Angeles. Holed up in their shared apartment for the next year, they cooked up their next musical evolution, and it begins with ‘Sex For Breakfast.’

Watch Now :

Tags
Life Of Dillon Sex For Breakfast Overload UK Los Angeles
Related news
Press Releases | 13 Dec 2016

Flørals and Craymak Remix Matthew Koma's 'Kisses Back'

MUMBAI: Matthew Koma today unveils two more ‘Kisses Back’ remixes by Flørals and Craymak, available now on RCA Records.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Nov 2016

Bruno Mars has highest-selling debut of his career with 24k Magic

MUMBAI : Global superstar Bruno Mars has achieved the highest selling debut of his career with first-week album sales equivalents for 24K Magic exceeding 231,000. 24K Magic takes the No. one slot on both the Top Digital Albums chart and the R and B/Hip-Hop Albums chart this week, and No.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Nov 2016

HI-LO and Sander van Doorn unite on 'WTF'

MUMBAI: Following the massive success of their 2014 collaboration ‘THIS’, Dutch stars HI-LO (aka Oliver Heldens) and Sander van Doorn teased their fans this summer with photos of them in the studio together again.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Nov 2016

Swedish duo Icona Pop share music video for new single 'Brightside'

MUMBAI : Sweden’s brilliant chart-topping duo Icona Pop reveal a cinematic new music video for their single ‘Brightside’ out now via Record Company TEN/Big Beat Records.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Dec 2015

UK producer Deewaan to release ‘Mahiya Ve’

MUMBAI: ‘Mahiya Ve’ is a stunning fusion of Sufi vocals and electronic dancetopped and garnished with live flute and dhol.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group