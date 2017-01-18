Life of Dillon releases 'Sex For Breakfast'

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed UK alternative pop duo Life Of Dillon kick off 2017 with a brand new single entitled ‘Sex For Breakfast.’ A melodic mosaic of sunny acoustic guitars, artful production, R&B grooves, and an unshakable refrain, the track showcases the group’s progression. Meanwhile, the music video proves equally unpredictable and unforgettable with a thought-provoking narrative and a potent, poignant message.

The song is the first in a series of songs and videos Life Of Dillion will be releasing throughout 2017.

‘Sex For Breakfast’ marks the group’s first release since their 2015 debut EP, Prologue. Its lead single ‘Overload’ amassed over 40 million total Spotify streams and introduced audiences everywhere to Life Of Dillon’s smart, sharp, and slick take on pop music.

2016 saw them relocate from their native UK to Los Angeles. Holed up in their shared apartment for the next year, they cooked up their next musical evolution, and it begins with ‘Sex For Breakfast.’

