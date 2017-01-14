Tiësto releases new single 'On My Way' featuring bright sparks

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Tiësto released his new single, 'On My Way,' featuring the exciting up-and-coming vocalist duo, Bright Sparks. The song is available now via digital retailers and streaming platforms, http://tiesto.lnk.to/onmyway.

'On My Way' is Tiësto’s first official single of 2017. The song, which makes use of flames imagery to suggest a cycle of rebirth and reinvention, serves as an anthem for anyone ready to seize the opportunity presented by a new year. Coupled with the track’s melody and simple message of following your dreams regardless of naysayers, Tiësto’s new release celebrates the individuals that stay true to themselves in pursuit of their ambitions.

The release of this new single marks an important moment in Tiësto’s career and will kick off an event-filled weekend for the dance music icon. Tomorrow night, 14 January , Tiësto will celebrate his birthday with a special performance at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas. Earlier that day, Tiësto will be honored with a ceremony inside MGM Grand’s lobby, where he will be presented the Key to the Las Vegas Strip. County Commissioner Steve Sisolak will present the artist with the highly-coveted key and proclaim 14 January as ‘Tiësto Day’ in recognition of his dedication and success as an artist and his support of the City of Las Vegas.

This is only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting 2017 for Tiësto. He will continue touring worldwide, with 2 sold-out performances at Brooklyn Hangar on 24 Febuary and 25 Febuary, which mark the DJ’s first shows in the borough. With new videos and music releases in the pipeline, Tiësto fans have much to look forward to.