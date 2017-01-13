RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Jan 2017 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Hour Enemy and Alex Ross remix Apexape's 'Joy & Pain'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Apexape has recruited Hour Enemy and Alex Ross to rework their latest single, ‘Joy & Pain’. Out Now via Cr2 Records/BMG, the two exciting renditions will join previous remixes from Chris Carrier, Carl Bee and Riva Starr.

Hour Enemy’s remix begins with down tempo synth chords before ascending into a rigorous drum n bass workout. The upcoming Brighton-based twosome previously made an appearance on RAM Records’ ‘Drum & Bass Annual 2016’ compilation with their track, ‘Circles’.

Elsewhere, Alex Ross’ version of ‘Joy & Pain’ blends Josh Barry’s soulful vocals with eclectic synth patterns and stomping percussion. Hailing from Huddersfield, Alex has previously displayed his remixing abilities on tracks by a range of artists, including OneRepublic, Matoma & Becky Hill and Offaiah.

Premiered by Pete Tong, ‘Joy & Pain’ has gone on to receive massive support from DJ’s including BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard, Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac. Adding in plays from the likes of Capital, 1Xtra and Kiss FM the uplifting single has received over 80 key specialist plays to date. Complementing the soulful groove of Maze & Frankie Beverly’s original 80’s track, Apexape’s refreshingly modern twist continues to gain millions of streams across Spotify and SoundCloud and is a dynamic display of the duo’s heavy-duty producing skills they are revered for.

