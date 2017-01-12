RadioandMusic
The Chainsmokers will release new song 'Paris' on Friday

MUMBAI: At long last, The Chainsmokers' new song 'Paris' will finally be released this Friday 13 January 2017.

The song is the first follow-up after the compilation EP Collage that came out last November, containing past hits including ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘Closer,’ as well as the EP exclusive track, ‘Setting Fires’.

Having first been played at their massive show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the song sparked immediate interest among Chainsmokers fans.

Listen to the teaser here

