RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Jan 2017 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Rahman recreates magic with Arijit's 'Enna Sona' on MTV Unplugged S6

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the acoustic treat in epic proportions, Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is back with its 6th season and a stellar line- up of the country’s greatest musical legends.

Premiering on MTV on 14 January 2017 at 8 pm, A.R. Rahman will be kickstarting Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6 with his beautifully composed raw renditions.

A.R. Rahman’s musical renditions truly live up to this saying which goes on to become chart toppers that transcend all barriers. The musical maestro will soon be seen going unplugged and performing six of his best compositions on MTV Unplugged Season 6. Apart from his iconic hits, 'Raanjha Raanjha', 'Urvashi Urvashi', 'Aise Na Dekho', 'Mann Chand Re', 'Tu Hai', Rahman will be performing Arijit Singh’s latest number, ‘Enna Sona’ from the upcoming movie 'OK Jaanu'. Rahman has composed the songs for 'OK Jaanu', which have already become a rage and was particularly impressed with the lyrics of the song ‘Enna Sona’.

On performing the acoustic version of ‘Enna Sona’ for MTV Unplugged Season 6, A.R.Rahman said, “I wanted to sing a song about beauty. Seemed like a perfect spot to do that even though we have a nice version sung by Arijit for the movie.”

Tags
Enna Sona OKJaanu MTV Unplugged AR Rahman Arijit Singh Raanjha Raanjha Urvashi Urvashi Aise Na Dekho Mann Chand Re Tu Hai
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Dec 2016

Arijit Singh and Raghu Dixit perform at the 'Flea Market Concert'

MUMBAI: Yappily, an app-based social network for shopping brought 20 thousand+ visitors with its biggest offline event ‘Flea Market Concert’ in association with OMPCL in the Garden city of India, Bengaluru.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Nov 2016

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged rocked Gurgaon

Mumbai : After successfully completing five enigmatic seasons, Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is back with Season 6 to take perfection a notch higher in music. The multi-city tour commenced in Gurgaon swaying to the tunes of the extremely talented Indian Musicians Vishal and Shekhar.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2016

JSW proudly presents 'Navaratna' - A Unique Global Fusion Concert

MUMBAI: Navaratna (Nine precious gems) album, conceptualized and sung by Ila Paliwal, musically arranged by Ranjit Barot and executive produced by AR Rahman, consists of nine songs based on thousands of years old Indian classical ragaas.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by read more

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group