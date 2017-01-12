Rahman recreates magic with Arijit's 'Enna Sona' on MTV Unplugged S6

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the acoustic treat in epic proportions, Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is back with its 6th season and a stellar line- up of the country’s greatest musical legends.

Premiering on MTV on 14 January 2017 at 8 pm, A.R. Rahman will be kickstarting Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6 with his beautifully composed raw renditions.

A.R. Rahman’s musical renditions truly live up to this saying which goes on to become chart toppers that transcend all barriers. The musical maestro will soon be seen going unplugged and performing six of his best compositions on MTV Unplugged Season 6. Apart from his iconic hits, 'Raanjha Raanjha', 'Urvashi Urvashi', 'Aise Na Dekho', 'Mann Chand Re', 'Tu Hai', Rahman will be performing Arijit Singh’s latest number, ‘Enna Sona’ from the upcoming movie 'OK Jaanu'. Rahman has composed the songs for 'OK Jaanu', which have already become a rage and was particularly impressed with the lyrics of the song ‘Enna Sona’.

On performing the acoustic version of ‘Enna Sona’ for MTV Unplugged Season 6, A.R.Rahman said, “I wanted to sing a song about beauty. Seemed like a perfect spot to do that even though we have a nice version sung by Arijit for the movie.”